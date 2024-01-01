Strike Finance | STRIKE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Strike Finance Quick Project Information
Strike is a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several markets supported by the platform.You can find more information about Strike Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STRIKE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Strike Finance (STRIKE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STRIKE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Strike Finance or access MEXC STRIKE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Strike Finance to gain higher income. Trade STRIKE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTRIKE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTRIKE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,540,888