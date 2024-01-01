STEPN | STEPN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.You can find more information about STEPN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSTEPN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTEPN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000