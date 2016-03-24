mexc
Steem Quick Project Information

Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.
Steem Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenSTEEM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSteem
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-03-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply328,541,327
