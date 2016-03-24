Steem | Steem Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.You can find more information about Steem history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSTEEM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSteem
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-03-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply328,541,327