Starlink | STARL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Starlink Quick Project Information
STARL is the first 100% community owned decentralized virtual space project. $STARL is the governance token of the Starl Ecosystem. Buy, sell and trade virtual satellites, spacecraft and lands while exploring the solar system.You can find more information about Starlink history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STARL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Starlink (STARL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STARL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Starlink or access MEXC STARL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Starlink to gain higher income. Trade STARL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTARL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTARL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000