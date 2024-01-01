DeFi STOA | STA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DeFi STOA Quick Project Information
DeFi STOA is a project to build a diversified revenue sharing platform to increase token asset growth and token value by utilizing algorithms for arbitrage between global financial platforms. DEFI STOA has devised an asset convertible currency model to make it easy to swap assets with this realistic financial service model.In addition, DeFi finance operates a profit based on the social finance model, that is, the transaction logic of multilateral participants and market participation, and presents an optimal market operation model by copy trading it, and this process is combined with big data and artificial intelligence learning models.You can find more information about DeFi STOA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
STA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DeFi STOA (STA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade STA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DeFi STOA or access MEXC STA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DeFi STOA to gain higher income. Trade STA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSTA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSTA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,500,000,000