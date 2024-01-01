You can find more information about DeFi STOA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DeFi STOA is a project to build a diversified revenue sharing platform to increase token asset growth and token value by utilizing algorithms for arbitrage between global financial platforms. DEFI STOA has devised an asset convertible currency model to make it easy to swap assets with this realistic financial service model.In addition, DeFi finance operates a profit based on the social finance model, that is, the transaction logic of multilateral participants and market participation, and presents an optimal market operation model by copy trading it, and this process is combined with big data and artificial intelligence learning models.