Serum Quick Project Information
"Serum is a decentralized exchange and an ecosystem that brings high speed and low transaction costs to decentralized finance. It is permissionless and is built on the Solana blockchain.
Serum was created to eliminate the vulnerabilities in the current DeFi space that exist due to incomplete decentralization. It is claimed to be fully decentralized and runs on a non-custodial exchange with cross-chain trading support and no know your customer (KYC) requirements"You can find more information about Serum history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SRM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSRM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSRM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,161,000,000