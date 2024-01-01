mexc
Sardis Network Quick Project Information

Sardis Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem is a game-changer for the financial industry and beyond. With its revolutionary horizontal scaling technology, low gas fees, and hPoS consensus protocol, Sardis offers a unique and efficient platform for developers and users alike. Sardis ecosystem offers a complete financial solution for daily life use of the blockchain with its native projects Forex and Social Payment app. Whether you're an investor, developer, or regular user, Sardis has something to offer.
You can find more information about Sardis Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SRDS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Sardis Network (SRDS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Sardis Network to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenSRDS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSRDS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply314,149,265
