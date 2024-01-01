Sardis Network | SRDS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Sardis Network Quick Project Information
Sardis Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem is a game-changer for the financial industry and beyond. With its revolutionary horizontal scaling technology, low gas fees, and hPoS consensus protocol, Sardis offers a unique and efficient platform for developers and users alike. Sardis ecosystem offers a complete financial solution for daily life use of the blockchain with its native projects Forex and Social Payment app. Whether you're an investor, developer, or regular user, Sardis has something to offer.You can find more information about Sardis Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SRDS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Sardis Network (SRDS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SRDS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Sardis Network or access MEXC SRDS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Sardis Network to gain higher income. Trade SRDS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSRDS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSRDS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply314,149,265