You can find more information about Superpower Squad history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SquadSwap emerges as a trailblazer in the DEX space, providing users with a feature-rich and community-driven platform. With its strong focus on governance, utility, and user engagement,SquadSwap is poised to revolutionise the decentralised exchange landscape, empowering users to participate in the future of finance.