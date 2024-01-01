SociaPol | SPOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SociaPol is an innovative platform in the IPFS-based Web3 space that has created a virtual world for users to engage in socialization, gaming, and various entertainment activities. It offers a unique experience where users can create and customize their avatars, with every item designed as an NFT, providing exclusivity and ownership to the character's owner. SociaPol's token, $SPOL, plays a vital role in the platform's ecosystem, facilitating transactions and enhancing the overall user experience.
English name of the tokenSPOL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPOL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000