Spell Token | SPELL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Spell Token Quick Project Information
Spell Token allows users to produce magic internet money. Everyone can provide collateral in the form of various interest bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. $SPELL is the governance and utility token of Abracadabra Money.You can find more information about Spell Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPELL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Spell Token (SPELL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPELL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Spell Token or access MEXC SPELL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Spell Token to gain higher income. Trade SPELL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPELL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPELL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply196,008,739,620