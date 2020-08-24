SPA | SPA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPA Quick Project Information
Sperax Makes DeFi Services Accessible to All
Built with our original blockchain design --- BDLS consensus protocol, Sperax offers a highperformance blockchain that is truly secure in the real internet environment compared with other top-ranked BFT consensus-based blockchains, such as Cosmos (Tendermint), Polkadot (GRANDPA), and Ethereum (Casper FFG). On top of Sperax blockchain consensus infrastructure, the Sperax Foundation issues a native multi-currency stablecoin sCOIN, the first among public blockchain ecosystems. It bridges the gap between Internet users and crypto-native applications. In Sperax, we believe that more people deserve to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-enabled Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. In January 2020, Sperax secured over 6M USD in seed funding round, with leading investors including Outlier Ventures, FBG Capital and Newstyle Capital. On March 18, 2020, Sperax launched its first public sale on Cobak, Korea’s largest cryptocurrency community, with a 200K USD allocation sold out in less than 20 minutes.
SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system.You can find more information about SPA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SPA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SPA (SPA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SPA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SPA or access MEXC SPA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SPA to gain higher income. Trade SPA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSPA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSPA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-08-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000