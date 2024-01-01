You can find more information about SophiaVerse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity.