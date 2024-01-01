SophiaVerse | SOPH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SophiaVerse Quick Project Information
SophiaVerse is a gamified infrastructure built in the pursuit of Sophia's development via gameplay, through AI programming and the use of the SOPH utility token. The goal of SophiaVerse is to create a gamified decentralised AI ecosystem where humans and AI can work together to build superintelligent systems leading to a beneficial Singularity.You can find more information about SophiaVerse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SOPH Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSOPH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOPH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000