You can find more information about SOLX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The soldex.ai protocol will power the new wave of flexible financial markets by serving as a foundation layer for settlement, market making, custody and liquidity. New wave of market makers will have their own unique algorithms. Users will be able to customize their trading strategy and adjust their desired risk exposure, while keeping custody of their funds. In addition to exchanges, businesses such as OTC desks and market makers can simplify complex settlement workflows, which often involve manual procedures that are slow and prone to error without the fear of losing their funds.