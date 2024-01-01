mexc
Soil Quick Project Information

Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist off-chain.
You can find more information about Soil history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SOIL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Soil (SOIL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SOIL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Soil or access MEXC SOIL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Soil to gain higher income. Trade SOIL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSOIL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSOIL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
