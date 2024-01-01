You can find more information about SNSY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Sensay creates lifelike AI Digital Replicas, offering everyone limitless potential in a digital age. These on-chain verified autonomous Digital Replicas empower users to retain ownership and monetize this powerful technology. Starting with replicas for dementia patients and their families, the technology has an immediate social impact. Beyond this, the use cases for these digital twins are endless.