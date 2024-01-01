You can find more information about Sonorus history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Sonorus is a groundbreaking platform leveraging TrendFi to reshape how fans and artists interact with music. Through our on-chain voting system, music lovers can back their favourite tracks, influencing their rise in popularity. As songs gain momentum, artists and fans can earn rewards as the songs climb the charts, fostering a community where everyone's passion for music is recognized and rewarded.