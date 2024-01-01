mexc
SMURFCAT (Also known as Shailushai) is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Smurf Cat internet meme originally created by Nate Hallinan, and newly popularized by TikTok. The meme plays on the idea that the Smurf Cat in the image is truly un-photoshopped, and that he is indeed, real.
You can find more information about Real Smurf Cat history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SMURFCAT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SMURFCAT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Real Smurf Cat or access MEXC SMURFCAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Real Smurf Cat to gain higher income. Trade SMURFCAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSMURFCAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSMURFCAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM