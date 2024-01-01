mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Smart Blockchain | SMART Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Smart Blockchain Quick Project Information

Smart Blockchain is a scalable blockchain solution that uses innovative methods to address issues that arise from traditional blockchain networks. SMART - it is a native coin in the Smart Blockchain Network.Smart Blockchain boasts a strong technological base, the ability to change and improve flexibly, as well as effective methods of stabilizing the value of coins.
You can find more information about Smart Blockchain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SMART Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Smart Blockchain (SMART) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SMART on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Smart Blockchain or access MEXC SMART and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Smart Blockchain to gain higher income. Trade SMART futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSMART
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSMART
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,000,010,200,000
SMART Price CalculatorHow to buy Smart Blockchain

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM