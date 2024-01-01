You can find more information about Sinverse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The SinCity Token is a metaverse multiplayer game based on blockchain technology. The game is set in one of the most controversial cities in the world, where digital real estate can be purchased. Users can buy this land to develop and construct their empires. The objective of the game is to become the ultimate protagonist. It will be a highly social platform where you can create clubs for your friends, host online events, and even participate in underworld activities to win game rewards.