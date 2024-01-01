You can find more information about SHIRYO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Shiryo is a blockchain incorporated Play-to-Earn trading card game which utilizes NFT’s to allow players to collect decks and participate in matches. It is set in the world of Edrea, a continent with its terrain divided into four elemental factions; Earth, Thunder, Water, and Fire. Players will be able to participate in matches, tournaments and even purchase land through the bespoke Shiryo Dapp accessed via the token’s website.