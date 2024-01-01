You can find more information about Shido history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.