Shido | SHIDO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Shido Quick Project Information
Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building.
Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.You can find more information about Shido history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SHIDO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Shido (SHIDO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SHIDO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Shido or access MEXC SHIDO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Shido to gain higher income. Trade SHIDO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSHIDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply13,000,000,000