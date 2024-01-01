You can find more information about SHIBA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BitShiba is a community focused project which seeks to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places. Decisions about BitShiba’s future will be made by $SHIBA holders though the use of a DAO. The BitShiba community is the project’s main focus as strong communities and decentralization are widely considered two of the most important aspects about cryptocurrency. The project has a no man (or woman) left behind attitude and strives to make sure all community members can be successful.