BitShiba is a community focused project which seeks to provide equal financial opportunities to all peoples from all places. Decisions about BitShiba’s future will be made by $SHIBA holders though the use of a DAO. The BitShiba community is the project’s main focus as strong communities and decentralization are widely considered two of the most important aspects about cryptocurrency. The project has a no man (or woman) left behind attitude and strives to make sure all community members can be successful.You can find more information about SHIBA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSHIBA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSHIBA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,000