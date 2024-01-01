mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Seedify.fund | SFUND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Seedify.fund Quick Project Information

Seedify is a leading incubator and launchpad for Web3 projects, primarily focusing on innovative technologies including Web3 gaming, NFTs, and Metaverse. It provides creators and developers with opportunities for funding, community development, marketing, and a strong partnership network. This support system is designed to facilitate the successful introduction of top-tier projects to both the Seedify community and a wider audience.
You can find more information about Seedify.fund history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SFUND Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Seedify.fund (SFUND) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SFUND on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Seedify.fund or access MEXC SFUND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Seedify.fund to gain higher income. Trade SFUND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSFUND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSFUND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
SFUND Price CalculatorHow to buy Seedify.fund

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM