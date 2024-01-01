Seedify.fund | SFUND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Seedify.fund Quick Project Information
Seedify is a leading incubator and launchpad for Web3 projects, primarily focusing on innovative technologies including Web3 gaming, NFTs, and Metaverse. It provides creators and developers with opportunities for funding, community development, marketing, and a strong partnership network. This support system is designed to facilitate the successful introduction of top-tier projects to both the Seedify community and a wider audience.You can find more information about Seedify.fund history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SFUND Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSFUND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSFUND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000