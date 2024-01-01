You can find more information about Serenity Shield history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Serenity Shield's secure and multi-chain private data storage capabilities have wide-ranging use cases across various industries and applications. Besides offering a unique inheritance protocol onchain for crypto users , serenity shield strongbox helps individuals, families, and businesses to store sensitive information such as financial records, legal documents, medical records, and other confidential data that needs to be protected.