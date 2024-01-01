mexc
Serenity Shield Quick Project Information

Serenity Shield's secure and multi-chain private data storage capabilities have wide-ranging use cases across various industries and applications. Besides offering a unique inheritance protocol onchain for crypto users , serenity shield strongbox helps individuals, families, and businesses to store sensitive information such as financial records, legal documents, medical records, and other confidential data that needs to be protected.
You can find more information about Serenity Shield history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SERSH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Serenity Shield (SERSH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SERSH on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Serenity Shield or access MEXC SERSH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Serenity Shield to gain higher income. Trade SERSH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSERSH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSERSH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
