Sensorium Galaxy (https://sensoriumxr.com/ ) — a next-generation social VR platform that connects people through world-class VR entertainment. Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022.