Send Finance Quick Project Information

Send Finance is a zkBridge for interchain token transfer which wants to apply the zero-knowledge bridge architecture to solve the chains' interoperability problems.
You can find more information about Send Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

SEND Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Send Finance (SEND) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SEND on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Send Finance or access MEXC SEND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Send Finance to gain higher income. Trade SEND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSEND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSEND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000
