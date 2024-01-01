You can find more information about Kryptonite history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The premier Sei-supported liquid staking protocol for SEI, with built-in lending and stablecoin minting for leverage. Sei is the first Binance launchpool of a chain since SUI. It's primary backers are Coinbase, Multicoin (Solana), and Jump. Kryptonite is just 1 of 6 projects part of Sei community incentives.