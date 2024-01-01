Kryptonite | SEILOR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kryptonite Quick Project Information
The premier Sei-supported liquid staking protocol for SEI, with built-in lending and stablecoin minting for leverage. Sei is the first Binance launchpool of a chain since SUI. It's primary backers are Coinbase, Multicoin (Solana), and Jump. Kryptonite is just 1 of 6 projects part of Sei community incentives.You can find more information about Kryptonite history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SEILOR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSEILOR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSEILOR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000