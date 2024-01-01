You can find more information about SEED history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SEED.photo is a game-changer in the digital photography world, claiming the title of the world's first decentralized NFT photography marketplace. Imagine a platform where photographers can unleash their creativity, from capturing stunning shots to editing and uploading them. But here's the twist: they can transform their masterpieces into unique NFTs and join the exciting Web3 space.