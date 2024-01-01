mexc
Seamless | SEAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Seamless Quick Project Information

Seamless Protocol is the first decentralized, native lending and borrowing protocol on Base. Seamless lays the foundation for modern DeFi, focusing on lower-collateral borrowing and a better user experience to inspire the masses.
SEAM Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenSEAM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSEAM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
