SDR | SDR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SDR Quick Project Information
SedraCoin is based on the advanced GHOSTDAG PROTOCOL and the kHeavyHash algorithm, leading the way to the innovative upcoming Sedrax Metaverse project.You can find more information about SDR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SDR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SDR (SDR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SDR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SDR or access MEXC SDR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SDR to gain higher income. Trade SDR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSDR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,388,040,500