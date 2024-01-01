Script Network | SCPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.You can find more information about Script Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCPT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSCPT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSCPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000