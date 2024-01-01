SCOTTYAI | SCOTTYAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SCOTTYAI Quick Project Information
Scotty AI is an innovative crypto project centered around AI. It combines advanced artificial intelligence with a deep understanding of blockchain technology to serve as a guardian and protector of the secrets within the crypto universe.You can find more information about SCOTTYAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SCOTTYAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SCOTTYAI (SCOTTYAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SCOTTYAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SCOTTYAI or access MEXC SCOTTYAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SCOTTYAI to gain higher income. Trade SCOTTYAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSCOTTYAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,734,567,890