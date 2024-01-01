SatoshiVM | SAVM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SatoshiVM Quick Project Information
SatoshiVM is a decentralized Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer 2 solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, using native BTC as gas. SatoshiVM bridges the EVM ecosystem with Bitcoin, enabling the Bitcoin ecosystem to issue assets and develop applications.You can find more information about SatoshiVM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SAVM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SatoshiVM (SAVM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SAVM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SatoshiVM or access MEXC SAVM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SatoshiVM to gain higher income. Trade SAVM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSAVM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSAVM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000