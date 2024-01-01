Salad Ventures | SALD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Salad Ventures Quick Project Information
Our mission is to support Web3 projects in building and expanding their communities while enhancing user engagement. Our campaigns are geared towards helping established Web3 projects attract more Web3 crypto-native users, providing them with a sustainable growth trajectory. Through our ecosystem, Salad offers earning opportunities to Web3 natives and non-natives alike.You can find more information about Salad Ventures history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SALD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Salad Ventures (SALD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade SALD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Salad Ventures or access MEXC SALD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Salad Ventures to gain higher income. Trade SALD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenSALD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSALD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,680,000,000