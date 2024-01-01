You can find more information about SAFE4 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The SAFE Network is a decentralized, secure payment and privacy computing blockchain system focused on privacy protection. Based on cryptography theory and privacy computing, and guided by technology innovation and application innovation, SAFE 4.0 focuses on privacy protection, strengthens secure payment, optimizes asset privacy, imports cross-chain assets and stable currency, creates SAFESwap trading field, expands more commercial applications, and aims to build a global privacy protection ecosystem.