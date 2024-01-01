You can find more information about SABAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Sabai Protocol is a solution for tokenizing Real World Assets and Virtual Assets with its own set of proprietary smart contracts that have undergone a Certik audit.The Sabai Protocol Token is an essential component of the Sabai Protocol ecosystem, crafted to enable smooth user interaction with all project products. The token is integrated into all products of the ecosystem and B2B solutions.