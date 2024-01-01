SABAI | SABAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SABAI Quick Project Information
The Sabai Protocol is a solution for tokenizing Real World Assets and Virtual Assets with its own set of proprietary smart contracts that have undergone a Certik audit.The Sabai Protocol Token is an essential component of the Sabai Protocol ecosystem, crafted to enable smooth user interaction with all project products. The token is integrated into all products of the ecosystem and B2B solutions.You can find more information about SABAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSABAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply2,650,000,000