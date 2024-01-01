RocketX exchange | RVF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RocketX exchange Quick Project Information
RocketX is the most advanced CEX and DEX aggregator that simplifies access to 300+ DEXS & 6 Top CEXs with $100B+ Liquidity via a single UI and API. We help users compare prices and get the best rates with every swap. Supports interoperability between 100+ blockchains (200+ soon) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos etc with 1-click cross-chain swap capabilities.You can find more information about RocketX exchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RVF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RocketX exchange (RVF) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RVF
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RocketX exchange or access MEXC RVF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RocketX exchange to gain higher income. Trade RVF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRVF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenRVF
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply99,300,000