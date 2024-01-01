You can find more information about RocketX exchange history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RocketX is the most advanced CEX and DEX aggregator that simplifies access to 300+ DEXS & 6 Top CEXs with $100B+ Liquidity via a single UI and API. We help users compare prices and get the best rates with every swap. Supports interoperability between 100+ blockchains (200+ soon) like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cosmos etc with 1-click cross-chain swap capabilities.