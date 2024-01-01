mexc
Router Protocol Quick Project Information

Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner.
You can find more information about Router Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ROUTE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Router Protocol (ROUTE)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Router Protocol to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenROUTE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenROUTE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM