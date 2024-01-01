mexc
IExec RLC Quick Project Information

RLC is an Ethereum token for the iExec cloud platform in which users can monetize and rent computing power and data. iExec enables developers to power applications on what is described as “a decentralized marketplace for cloud resources.”
You can find more information about IExec RLC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

RLC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold IExec RLC (RLC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RLC on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy IExec RLC or access MEXC RLC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on IExec RLC to gain higher income. Trade RLC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRLC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRLC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply86,999,785
