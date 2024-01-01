You can find more information about RejuveAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.