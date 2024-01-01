RejuveAI | Rjv Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RejuveAI Quick Project Information
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
Rjv Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRJV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRJV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000