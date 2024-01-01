You can find more information about RIB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.