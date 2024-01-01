RIB | RIB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RIB Quick Project Information
Ribus’s Real Estate Superapp project is a revolutionary platform that integrates the real estate market with blockchain and NFT technology, aiming to redefine how we interact with property and real estate investments. Focused on innovation, transparency, and security, the super app offers a unique experience in property ownership and investment, enabling the acquisition of property and timeshare NFTs, as well as participation in real ventures. With integrated real estate services, they provide smooth and efficient transactions, along with opportunities for passive income through tokens derived from real estate receivables. Their commitment is to democratize access to real estate investment, making it accessible to a wider audience, and providing an innovative and stable means for value growth in the cryptocurrency universe.You can find more information about RIB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RIB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RIB (RIB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RIB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RIB or access MEXC RIB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RIB to gain higher income. Trade RIB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRIB
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenRIB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply299,630,000