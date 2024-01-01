You can find more information about Renewable Energy history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Renewable Energy Token (RET) token is a BEP-20 token created on January 04, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network and that one designed to the functional and experience for all supporters of renewable energy. It allows them to participate in the creation of physical projects on renewable energy that are environmentally friendly. In addition, those who hold the RET, both contribute to the spread of renewable energy and benefit from its rewards