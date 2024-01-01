REI | REI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
REI Quick Project Information
REI Network（GXChain2.0） is an EVM-compatible public blockchain. As an Ethereum para chain, it owns the features of lightweight, free and dev-friendly. REI Network is to effectively solve the current high cost and low-efficiency problems of public chains. Therefore, REI Network can achieve free, low-cost development, and rapid migration of applications, and can be shared and symbiotic with the EVM ecosystem, also supporting the development of Defi, GameFi, and NFT.You can find more information about REI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REI Token on MEXC
