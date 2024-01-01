REEF | REEF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
REEF Quick Project Information
Reef Finance is a liquidity aggregator and multi-chain smart yield engine that allows the integration of any DeFi protocol. It has been created with Polkadot, and shares its security model across the ecosystem while enabling cross-chain integrations.You can find more information about REEF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REEF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold REEF (REEF) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade REEF
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy REEF or access MEXC REEF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on REEF to gain higher income. Trade REEF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenREEF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenREEF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply