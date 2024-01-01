Raydium | RAY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Raydium Quick Project Information
Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.You can find more information about Raydium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RAY Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRAY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply555,000,000