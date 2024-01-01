RABI | RABI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RABI Quick Project Information
The Rabi Protocol is a decentralized finance ecosystem that relies on external actors to maintain its operation. Keepers provide real-time market price information, Global Settlers act as a last line of defense against attacks, and Rabi community members provide various services.You can find more information about RABI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RABI Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRABI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenRABI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000