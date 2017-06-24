mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Quantum R. Ledger | QRL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Quantum R. Ledger Quick Project Information

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'.
You can find more information about Quantum R. Ledger history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

QRL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QRL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Quantum R. Ledger or access MEXC QRL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Quantum R. Ledger to gain higher income. Trade QRL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQRL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQRL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-06-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.054 USDT
Max Supply105,000,000
QRL Price CalculatorHow to buy Quantum R. Ledger

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM