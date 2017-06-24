Quantum R. Ledger | QRL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Quantum R. Ledger Quick Project Information
The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'.You can find more information about Quantum R. Ledger history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QRL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QRL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Quantum R. Ledger or access MEXC QRL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Quantum R. Ledger to gain higher income. Trade QRL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQRL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQRL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-06-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.054 USDT
Max Supply105,000,000