Quant | QNT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Quant Quick Project Information
Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system.You can find more information about Quant history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QNT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Quant (QNT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QNT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Quant or access MEXC QNT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Quant to gain higher income. Trade QNT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply14,881,364