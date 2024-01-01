mexc
Quant Quick Project Information

Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system.
You can find more information about Quant history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

QNT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Quant (QNT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Quant to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenQNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply14,881,364
