You can find more information about Quant history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system.