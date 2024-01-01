You can find more information about QLINDO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qlindo (QLINDO) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the QLINDO protocol and custom state channels, Qlindo is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT).