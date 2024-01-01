QLINDO | QLINDO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
QLINDO Quick Project Information
Qlindo (QLINDO) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the QLINDO protocol and custom state channels, Qlindo is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT).You can find more information about QLINDO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QLINDO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold QLINDO (QLINDO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QLINDO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy QLINDO or access MEXC QLINDO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on QLINDO to gain higher income. Trade QLINDO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQLINDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQLINDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000