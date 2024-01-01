PSTAKE | PSTAKE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PSTAKE Quick Project Information
pSTAKE is a liquid staking protocol unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. Stakers of PoS tokens can now stake their assets while maintaining the liquidity of these assets. On staking with pSTAKE, users earn staking rewards and also receive 1:1 pegged staked representative tokens (stkTOKENs) which can be used in DeFi to generate additional yield (yield on top of staking rewards).You can find more information about PSTAKE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PSTAKE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PSTAKE (PSTAKE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PSTAKE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PSTAKE or access MEXC PSTAKE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PSTAKE to gain higher income. Trade PSTAKE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPSTAKE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPSTAKE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000