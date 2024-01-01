You can find more information about PSTAKE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

pSTAKE is a liquid staking protocol unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. Stakers of PoS tokens can now stake their assets while maintaining the liquidity of these assets. On staking with pSTAKE, users earn staking rewards and also receive 1:1 pegged staked representative tokens (stkTOKENs) which can be used in DeFi to generate additional yield (yield on top of staking rewards).